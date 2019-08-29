Transcript for Island volcano of Stromboli erupts right in front of tour boat

We head overseas now tonight, a powerful volcano erupting in Italy, sending residents and tourists racing away. The incredible moment, you see it here, caught on video. That's lava and smoke rushing down the hillside and into the water, catching boaters by survive. ABC's James Longman with the stunning images. Reporter: Face-to-face with nature's fury. The island volcano of stromboli, near sicily, erupting right in front of this tour boat. As it blackens the summer sky, you can hear screams from those onboard. And as the boat speeds away, a plume of hot ash shoots out over the water towards them. Other boats nearby also capture the smoke cloud, rising more than a mile into the air, even visible from space. This is the volcano's second recent eruption. In July, hot ash and rocks rained down on tourists and locals, killing one hiker. The 400 or so people who live on the island are used to their angry neighbor. It's been in a constant state of eruption since the 1930s, but it's rarely as violent as this. And Tom, scientists warn that further major eruptions could cause part of the rock face to break off into the sea. And that could trigger a tsunami. James Longman with that wild video and warning tonight. All right, James, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.