Israel conducting small incursions inside Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah

Israel is conducting small incursions into Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah. The Pentagon is sending troops and fighter jets to strengthen U.S. defenses. Iran has vowed to retaliate.

September 30, 2024

