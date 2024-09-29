Israel conducts large-scale air operation against Houthi militant targets in Yemen

ABC's Marcus Moore reports on Israel's latest airstrikes against Iranian-backed Houthis as the Israel-Hamas war approaches a year of relentless and deadly fighting.

September 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live