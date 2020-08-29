Jacob Blake handcuffed to hospital bed, family says

More
Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times in the back by Kenosha police on Sunday, reportedly was handcuffed to his hospital bed even though he's paralyzed and heavily medicated, according to his father.
2:50 | 08/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jacob Blake handcuffed to hospital bed, family says

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:50","description":"Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times in the back by Kenosha police on Sunday, reportedly was handcuffed to his hospital bed even though he's paralyzed and heavily medicated, according to his father.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72689887","title":"Jacob Blake handcuffed to hospital bed, family says","url":"/WNT/video/jacob-blake-handcuffed-hospital-bed-family-72689887"}