Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump’s efforts to pressure DOJ

The House committee investigating Jan. 6 held its fifth hearing and focused on the pressure former President Donald Trump and his allies put on the Justice Department to help overturn the election.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live