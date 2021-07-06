Jeff Bezos announces space flight with his brother

More
On Instagram, Bezos announced that he’s flying to space next month in a rocket made by his company, Blue Origin. He asked his brother Mark Bezos to fly with him.
1:36 | 06/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jeff Bezos announces space flight with his brother

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:36","description":"On Instagram, Bezos announced that he’s flying to space next month in a rocket made by his company, Blue Origin. He asked his brother Mark Bezos to fly with him.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78140623","title":"Jeff Bezos announces space flight with his brother","url":"/WNT/video/jeff-bezos-announces-space-flight-brother-78140623"}