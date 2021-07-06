-
Now Playing: Space tourism becomes hottest new ticket
-
Now Playing: Companies that keep the US cool in summer
-
Now Playing: Bruce Springsteen plans Broadway show
-
Now Playing: Boston mayor fires police commissioner
-
Now Playing: Harris delivers message in Guatemala
-
Now Playing: CDC: Pfizer, Moderna vaccines cut risk of COVID-19 infection
-
Now Playing: FDA approves new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Sen. Joe Manchin deals blow to Democrats’ hopes for voting rights bill
-
Now Playing: US government recovers millions of dollars paid to pipeline hackers
-
Now Playing: Vice president examining root causes of immigration crisis
-
Now Playing: Reporter’s notebook: Returning to Hinkley, California, with Erin Brockovich
-
Now Playing: Vice president meets with Guatemalan president on immigration
-
Now Playing: Could Sen. Joe Manchin’s opposition mean the end of Democrats’ voting rights bill?
-
Now Playing: Houston Methodist employees file lawsuit against vaccine requirement
-
Now Playing: Hottest grooming tips for men this summer
-
Now Playing: Top money management tips for women
-
Now Playing: Harry and Meghan welcome new baby daughter
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccine booster shots
-
Now Playing: NYC planning to host large post-COVID concert