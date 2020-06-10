Joe Biden tells Americans to take COVID-19 seriously on campaign trail

More
The vice presidential debate between Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence is still on, but with updated safety protocols and the future presidential debates remain in question.
3:18 | 10/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Joe Biden tells Americans to take COVID-19 seriously on campaign trail

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:18","description":"The vice presidential debate between Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence is still on, but with updated safety protocols and the future presidential debates remain in question.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73438994","title":"Joe Biden tells Americans to take COVID-19 seriously on campaign trail","url":"/WNT/video/joe-biden-tells-americans-covid-19-campaign-trail-73438994"}