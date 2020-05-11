Joe Biden: ‘We believe we will be the winners’

More
Biden appeared in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, to call on Americans to have patience. “We the people will not be silenced,” he said. “We the people will not be bullied.”
2:41 | 11/05/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Joe Biden: ‘We believe we will be the winners’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:41","description":"Biden appeared in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, to call on Americans to have patience. “We the people will not be silenced,” he said. “We the people will not be bullied.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74028290","title":"Joe Biden: ‘We believe we will be the winners’","url":"/WNT/video/joe-biden-winners-74028290"}