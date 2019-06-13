Jon Stewart demands Congress support 9/11 compensation fund

More
The fund for the 9/11 responders who were sickened by the toxic debris is running out of money and future payouts are set to be cut by as much as 70%.
1:08 | 06/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jon Stewart demands Congress support 9/11 compensation fund

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:08","description":"The fund for the 9/11 responders who were sickened by the toxic debris is running out of money and future payouts are set to be cut by as much as 70%.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63676630","title":"Jon Stewart demands Congress support 9/11 compensation fund","url":"/WNT/video/jon-stewart-demands-congress-support-911-compensation-fund-63676630"}