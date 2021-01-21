Joseph R. Biden, Kamala Harris sworn in

President Joe Biden delivered an inaugural address calling for unity in America. Vice President Kamala Harris becomes the highest-ranking woman in U.S. history.
8:15 | 01/21/21

