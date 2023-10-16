Judge grants limited gag order in Trump election fraud trial

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled that Trump is prohibited from making statements or "reposting" statements "publicly targeting" special counsel Jack Smith and his staff.

October 16, 2023

