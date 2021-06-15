Judge orders transfer of Harvey Weinstein to Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence in New York for sexual assault. A judge allowed him to be extradited to Los Angeles to face new assault charges filed by five women there.
0:17 | 06/15/21

Comments
Transcript for Judge orders transfer of Harvey Weinstein to Los Angeles

