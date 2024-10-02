Kamala Harris visits Georgia to view destruction from Hurricane Helene

Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Augusta, Georgia, on Wednesday to assess the storm damage, provide updates on federal efforts to support the state and distribute food.

October 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live