Kansas City Chiefs fight for Super Bowl win as linebackers coach under investigation

Linebacker coach Britt Reid did not attend the Super Bowl game after he struck a vehicle, leaving a 5-year-old girl in critical condition. Reid admitted to having two or three alcoholic drinks.
1:20 | 02/08/21

Kansas City Chiefs fight for Super Bowl win as linebackers coach under investigation

