Transcript for Kansas governor declares state of disaster emergency

Good evening. Thanks for joining us on this Sunday. I'm Tom yamus. We begin with that breaking news. The winter storm barrelling across the country at this hour after pushing out of the rookies and barrelling across the plains now set to hit the major travel hub of Chicago. The images coming in. Take a look, dangerous driving on the roads in central Kansas. The governor there declaring an emergency. In Nebraska cars skidding off the road in near whiteout conditions. Deicing planes in Kansas City, Missouri. And the crowds backing up at Chicago's o'hare airport. Some 1,000 flights already canceled across the country. The storm headed east tonight. ABC's Alex Perez is at o'hare right now. Reporter: Tonight, a dangerous winter storm bringing heavy snow from Kansas into the great Lakes, forcing airlines to cancel nearly a thousand flights on the busiest travel day of the year. Blizzard conditions shutting down parts of interstate 70. The Kansas governor declaring a state of disaster emergency. It's bad out here. The visibility is probably less than a couple of car lengths in front of us. Reporter: Blowing snow and high winds causing whiteout conditions, making it nearly impossible to see. In Nebraska, motorists stranded along the highway, pushing their cars, trying to get out. Numerous accidents on interstate 80 closing down the highway for part of the day. In Kansas City, Missouri, crews working to deice planes. They're shutting down incoming flights. Over 3,000 flights delayed nationwide. Chicago's o'hare, now in the crosshairs. The frustrating thing is really that you cannot do anything about it. You're just stuck in here, everyone's in the same boat. You cannot do anything about it. Alex Perez joins us live from o'hare. We see those crowds behind you. The airport is now under blizzard warnings and the airlines are bracing for even more cancellations? Reporter: Yeah, Tom. Both wind and visibility expected to be a major problem here tonight. I saw one line back here more than 100 people deep. The major carriers are already issuing travel wavers for those who want to change their flights and hotel vouchers. It's going to be a long night for a lot of people. Tom? A long night, indeed. Thanks so much. Let's get right to ABC's senior meteorologist rob Marciano. He's tracking that storm along the west side highway here in New York. Rob, time this out for us. Reporter: Well, Tom, first of all, this is a very powerful winter storm for November. Right now it's centered over St. Louis. You can see the radar here. The winter weather goes back through Kansas City where they have a blizzard warning up. They haven't had that up since 2011. You see that stretching to where Alex is, right in Chicago. Another 12 inches across quad cities, Davenport with the next batch of snow that's coming in. Chicago will have the worst of it tonight. Detroit is mostly rain and then this moves into the northeast which has some mild air now. It will be rain but it will be heavy rain for the Monday commute home. Morning commute in Chicago will be a mess and the evening commute here across the northeast will be a mess on the wet side. Tom? Rob tracking that storm for us tonight. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.