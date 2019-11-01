Transcript for R. Kelly's lawyer: He 'was not operating a harem or sex cult'

The new headline tonight about R. Kelly. And the lawyer tonight, fiercely defending his client, saying he didn't know he married Aaliyah when she was 15. Quit hurting these girls. Reporter: For the first time since that bombshell lifetime documentary alleging controlling and abusive behavior by the singer R. Kelly, his lawyer sitting down to take on those accusations. We know those things didn't happen. The man was not operating a harem, or a sex cult, or holding people hostage, or anything like that. Reporter: Steven Greenberg also addressed decades-long claims that Kelly is involved with minors. Does he deny ever having a sexual relationship with someone who is under the age of consent? Yes, yes, absolutely does. Was he married to Aaliyah when she was 15? He was married to her when she was 15. But so then 15 is not of the age of legal consent, right? I mean -- Except that my understanding is that she did not claim to be 15, and in order to get married she had to lie about her age. And he is saying that he had no idea. No idea. Reporter: As for claims by two families that their two families that their daughters, 20-year-old joyceln savage and 21 year old azriel Cleary are being held against their will by R. Kelly. They're not being held against their own will, and in fact I sat down with Joycelyn one on one, and I talked to her, and I said look, is this true? Is there some issue is there something going on. She's been seen without Kelly. She doesn't report anything to anybody because there's nothing wrong. She's happy. Reporter: The lawyer tells us that the Chicago police visited with both women today. Spoke with them in private and they are great. Not hostages, not abused, not victims, end quote. David?

