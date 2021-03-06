Kentucky Derby winner fails 2nd drug test, trainer suspended

Medina Spirit failed a second drug test and could be disqualified as the winner. A lawyer said the second sample taken after the Derby confirmed the presence of the steroid.
0:13 | 06/03/21

Kentucky Derby winner fails 2nd drug test, trainer suspended

