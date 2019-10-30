Transcript for Kevin Hart details recovery after horrific car crash

Next tonight here, actor Kevin hart breaking his silence, recovering from the car crash that left him badly injured. Here's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: Nearly two months after that devastating car crash, actor and comedian Kevin hart taking us inside his grueling recovery. One of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the thing that you needed most. Reporter: Posting his journey on Instagram, from the hospital through rehabilitation, and sharing his new lease on life. God basically told me to sit down, you're moving too fast, you're doing too much. Sometimes you can't see the things that you're meant to see. Reporter: Hart suffered severe injuries, fracturing his spine in three places, when his vintage car careened off the road. His friend, who was behind the wheel, injured, as well. Tonight, hart is thanking his friends, family and fans for their support. Don't take today for granted because tomorrow is not promised. Reporter: David, the California highway patrol determined the cause of the accident was reckless driving. David, they also said nobody in the car was wearing their seat belt. Kayna, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.