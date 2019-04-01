Transcript for Kevin Hart: 'I don't have a homophobic bone in my body'

Next tonight, comedian and actor K hart. After stepping down as oz car host this year, did Ellen just get him his job back? Reporter: Tonight, comedian Kevin hart talking openly after the string of homophobic comments he made years ago resurfaced. I'm not upset. I know who I am. I know I don't have a homophobic bone in my body. I know that I've addressed it. I know that I've apologized. I don't want to step on that stage and make that night about me and my past. Reporter: DeGeneres, who has hosted the academy awards tries herself, went on to defend hart. I think it's perfect that this happened because there has to be a conversation about homophobia, and whatever they did, and whoever is trying to hurt you, it brought up you reminding people that you're a bigger person, that you've already apologized, that you're apologizing again. As a gay person, as someone who actually -- What? Yes, I'm so sorry to break this to you. Reporter: Ellen then revealing she personally called the academy to vouch for hart. So I called them and said, Kevin's on. I have no idea if he wants to come back and host, but what are your thoughts?y were like, oh, my god. We want him to host. We feel like maybe he misunderstand, or it was handled wrong, or we said the wrong thing, but we want him to host. Whatever we can do, we would be thrilled. And he should host. Reporter: David, Ellen now facing backlash for defending him. As for hart, he says he's evaluating the conversation. David? Kayna, thank you.

