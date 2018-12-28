At least 4 killed and several hurt in tour bus bombing in Egypt

More
Police said they believe the bomb was hidden in a wall and detonated as the bus passed by.
0:19 | 12/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for At least 4 killed and several hurt in tour bus bombing in Egypt
Time now for our "Index." And a deadly tour bus bombing in Egypt. At least four people killed. Several more hurt in the explosion. The bus mostly carrying Vietnamese tourists on a road near the famous Giza pyramids. Police believe the bomb was hidden in a wall, detonating as the bus passed by. There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60057616,"title":"At least 4 killed and several hurt in tour bus bombing in Egypt","duration":"0:19","description":"Police said they believe the bomb was hidden in a wall and detonated as the bus passed by.","url":"/WNT/video/killed-hurt-tour-bus-bombing-egypt-60057616","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.