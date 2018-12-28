Transcript for At least 4 killed and several hurt in tour bus bombing in Egypt

Time now for our "Index." And a deadly tour bus bombing in Egypt. At least four people killed. Several more hurt in the explosion. The bus mostly carrying Vietnamese tourists on a road near the famous Giza pyramids. Police believe the bomb was hidden in a wall, detonating as the bus passed by. There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack.

