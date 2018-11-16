Killer allegedly claims responsibility for 90 US killings: Authorities

Samuel Little, convicted in three California murders, allegedly gave details for more than 90 deaths dating back to 1970, authorities said.
0:16 | 11/16/18

Transcript for Killer allegedly claims responsibility for 90 US killings: Authorities
The index of other news convicted killer in California is now claiming to be responsible for nine beat murders nationwide. Samuel little told. Authorities that he was involved in dozens of killing spanning nearly four decades prosecutors in Texas tonight say he's already been linked to 13 of those murderers.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

