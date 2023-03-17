Lance Reddick, 'The Wire,' 'John Wick' star dead at 60

Lance Reddick, who has starred in several TV shows and movies including "The Wire" died Friday at the age of 60, from natural causes, according to his representatives.

March 17, 2023

