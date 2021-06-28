Now Playing: 39 states investigating Juul's business practices

Now Playing: Families leave memorials at Surfside building collapse

Now Playing: Bill Barr's startling comments on Trump’s claims of voter fraud

Now Playing: Promising research into long-term effects of vaccine

Now Playing: Record shattering heat records across the country

Now Playing: Families of victims in Surfside building collapse hope for miracle

Now Playing: 10 bodies recovered from Surfside building collapse

Now Playing: Gen. Scott Miller on US troop withdrawal

Now Playing: Family remembers loved ones who they say died in the Surfside building collapse

Now Playing: Octopus uses tentacles to paint

Now Playing: The Breakdown: At least 10 confirmed dead in building collapse

Now Playing: Trump’s false election claims were ‘b.s’ from beginning: Bill Barr

Now Playing: Shell Fire spreads to 1,200 acres in California

Now Playing: Officials weighing federal investigation into deadly condo collapse

Now Playing: High school valedictorian says his speech on LGBTQ identity was cut off

Now Playing: Should kids under 12 wear masks to school if there’s no vaccine by fall?

Now Playing: Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz gives update on Florida building collapse

Now Playing: Bill Barr says voter fraud claims were ‘all b.s.’