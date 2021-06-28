Landmark settlement involving e-cigarette giant Juul Labs

The company agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million after Juul was accused of targeting young people with deceptive and unfair marketing campaigns to attract them to use their vaping products.
0:16 | 06/28/21

Landmark settlement involving e-cigarette giant Juul Labs

