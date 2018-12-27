Transcript for The latest details in case against Kevin Spacey

News tonight in the sex assault case against Kevin spacey. ABC news obtaining audio of his lawyer in court, taking aim at spacey's then 18-year-old accuser. Spay zeile breaking his silence this week with a bizarre video portraying his character from the TV show "House of cards." A warning, some of the language is graphic in this next story. Here's ABC's chief national correspondent Matt Gutman. Reporter: Tonight, we learn that days before Kevin spacey ended his year of silence with this cryptic video -- And my confidence grows each day that soon enough, you will know the full truth. Reporter: His attorneys argued in a Massachusetts court that there wasn't enough evidence for the former "House of cards" star to be charged with indecent assault on an 18-year-old man. ABC news has obtained a recording of that hearing. Spacey's attorney, Alan Jackson, questioning the officer who took the testimony of the accuser, who claims that spacey groped him in a bar in 2016. If we were to stand and count off three minutes, you would agree, trooper, that's an incredibly long time to have a strange man's hands in your pants, correct? I would agree with that, yes. Reporter: The attorney questioning why the accuser didn't walk away and instead was texting and even snapchatted video of the alleged incident. What the video shows is a person's hand make contact with a shirt, correct? Yes. Okay. Not any body part? Correct, you don't see any body parts. Reporter: The defense attorney pointing out that the accuser told spacey he was 23 when he said spacey bought him multiple drinks. Now, Tom, that accuser did not immediately report the alleged incident, but according to that police report, he did tell family and friends right away. Now, spacey denies the allegations, but if convicted, he faces up to five years in prison. Tom? Matt Gutman with those new developments tonight. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.