Transcript for The latest on the Jussie Smollet attack

the air this evening in the investigation into that alleged hate crime attack on actor jussie smollett. Chicago police tonight S they have found the men in this surveillance image right here from the night in question, and tonight, we have learned they have now raided the home where those two men live. And in a stunning turn, at least one of those two people there has appeared on that program, "Empire." ABC's Alex Perez is in Chicago. Reporter: Tonight, Chicago police say they've identified the persons of interest in that grainy surveillance image and are now questioning them. One of those people is an actor on smollett's own show, "Empire." It comes after jussie smollett told our robin Roberts he's convinced the people seen here are the ones who attacked him. I don't have any doubt in my mind that that's them. Reporter: But police say they have no evidence the two people were involved in the attack on smollett. Smollett is being interviewed again by investigators. The "Empire" star now opening up about what happened that night he was on his phone, talking to his manager. As I was crossing the intersection, I heard, "Empire." I don't answer to "Empire." My name ain't "Empire." And I didn't answer. I kept walking. And then I heard "Empire" , so, I turned around, and I said, Did you just say to me? And I see the attacker, masked, and he said, this Maga country , punches me right in the face. I punched his ass back. And then we started tussling. There was a second person involved who was kicking me in my back, and then it just stopped. And they ran off and the phone was in my pocket but it had fallen out and it was sitting there and my manager was still on the phone and he's like, what's going on? And I said, I was just jumped. And then I looked down and I see there's a rope around my neck, which I hadn't -- You hadn't noticed it before? No, because it withs so fast. Reporter: Smollett says he first thought it was all captured on surveillance. And then the detective told me that the camera inside of the casing was facing north, so they didn't have it. And that disappointing. Reporter: Investigators asking to see his phone. They wanted to give my phone to the tech for three to four hours -- I'm sorry, but I'm not going to do that. Why? Because I have private pictures and videos and numbers, my partner's number, my family's number. I don't know who that is going to be, to hand over my phone. Reporter: And David, we learned just a short time ago, that authorities actually carried out an overnight raid on the home of those two people that they have been interviewing, collecting shoes and electronic devices as evidence. So far, no one has been charged. David? Alex Perez on this again tonight. Alex, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.