Transcript for The latest on missing Kelsey Berreth

northwest later in the weekend. There are more developments tonight about the missing mom from Colorado. Her fiance already charged with murder. A nurse, what she admitted to today. Clayton Sandell was in the courtroom. Reporter: The mystery woman at the center of the Kelsey Berreth murder case tonight making a deal with prosecutors. Krystal Lee Kenney pleading guilty to helping Berreth's fiance Patrick Frazee get rid of evidence. I learned Patrick Frazee had a committed a homicide on approximately November 22nd, 2018. I moved the victim's cell phone with an intent to impair the phone's availability in the investigation. Reporter: Multiple sources say Kenney and Frazee were romantically involved. Her family says the only reason she helped him because he allegedly threatened her. You see him? He's in cuffs. Reporter: Frazee now charged with murdering Berreth, last seen Thanksgiving day. Her parents say they're grateful to prosecutorsoday's plea deal. They want every wrong-doer involved with this case to be brought to justice. Reporter: Kenney was free to go today, but she could eventually be sentenced to jail time. And as part of her plea deal, she agrees to testifies against Patrick Frazee in his murder trial. He's not entered a plea. David? Clayton, thank you.

