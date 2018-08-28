Transcript for Lawyer for alleged Russian agent says video captures 'romance'

Next tonight, ABC N obing new video this evening in the case of the alleged Russian agent ted in the U.S. Prosecs accusing her O going T extreme measures to inrate the American politicasystem, U a five-year relationship W a political erwith ties the NRA. Well tonight,ht here vid R lawyer calls proof that the relaship waseal and, in his words, a classic love story. This evening, you'll see the video for yourself. Here's ABC'sa Phillips now. Tale as old as time ??? Reporter: This is the exive video obta by ABC news. ??? True as it can be ??? Reporter: MARIA Na and Republican operative Paul Erickson together, singing "Beauty and thbeast."??? both a little sd neither Ed beauty and test ??? Reporte butina's lawyer says the video, recorded in Moscow, her birthd present to Erickson. That it proves the couples try in love and she did noduce him oorders of E krlin. So, "Beauty and the beast?" Yeah, I , it's -- I foundrable. I think you also look at this and say,hi looks pretty legitima, I maybe I'm -- maybe I'm aucker for romance. Reporter: Federal prosecutors uying it. They say butina used son to infiltrate powerful conservas part of sian influce operation."ographed wan array ofminent conservatis. D in 2015, she E managed to ask candidate Donald Trump a question about Russia. Do you want tntinue the politics of sanctions? I belie I would get along with putokay? Reporter: Buthas pleade guilty. She's now awaiting trial.not exactla ending. Eauty and thbeast ??? All right, thatvideo. Kyra phish us now. So many questions ab do you known this was recorded? And butina's lr saying paragraph of true L and you arned it was actually scow? Reporter: It was, aboutour ago. Bu set up theme ugh a end, da and now her lawyer is saying thhendericso are still ther, aa matter ofact, he visited her in jail over weekend. David? All right, I fighting off calls for H

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.