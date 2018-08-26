08/25/18: John McCain: Remembering A Maverick John McCain, a devout maverick, dies at 81; John McCain on the horrors he endured as a POW; John McCain's colleagues, friends reflect on his legacy

John McCain on the horrors he endured as a POW: Part 3 "I thought perhaps I was going to die," McCain told ABC's Sam Donaldson in a 1999 interview when describing being captured and tortured by the Vietcong.