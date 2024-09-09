Legendary actor James Earl Jones dies at 93

The distinguished actor was known for lending his deep, powerful voice to Darth Vader in "Star Wars" and Mufasa in "The Lion King." His stage and screen acting career began in the 1950s.

September 9, 2024

