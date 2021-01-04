Legendary UNC basketball coach Roy Williams retires

More
Roy Williams announced his retirement on Thursday, and he leaves college basketball as the sport’s third-most-winning coach. The 70-year-old Hall of Famer coached for 33 seasons.
0:14 | 04/01/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Legendary UNC basketball coach Roy Williams retires

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"Roy Williams announced his retirement on Thursday, and he leaves college basketball as the sport’s third-most-winning coach. The 70-year-old Hall of Famer coached for 33 seasons. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76822316","title":"Legendary UNC basketball coach Roy Williams retires","url":"/WNT/video/legendary-unc-basketball-coach-roy-williams-retires-76822316"}