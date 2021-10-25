Longest lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years happens Friday

NASA predicts the eclipse Friday -- the second and final one of the year -- will last over 3 hours and 28 minutes, which would make it the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live