Louisiana hit with back-to-back storms as Hurricane Laura nears

Louisiana is expected to be hit by two storms just 48 hours apart. More than half a million people have been ordered to evacuate the Texas and Louisiana coasts ahead of Hurricane Laura.
2:21 | 08/26/20

