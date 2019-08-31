Ex-NYPD cops get probation after pleading guilty to on-duty sex with teen The woman, who had been arrested following a car stop in Brooklyn, had sexual intercourse with one cop and performed a sex act on the other while inside the police van.

Eric Garner's mom talks firing of officer involved in son's chokehold death Gwen Carr discusses the long journey for justice since her son's death five years ago, saying "these stories are our lives," and comparing his death to other cases involving police brutality.