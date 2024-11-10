A loyal companion who became a national treasure 

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit announced the passing of his golden retriever, Ben, a beloved fixture on ESPN College Game Day. Ben’s passing prompted an outpouring of support from fans on social media.

November 10, 2024

