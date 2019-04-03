Transcript for Luke Perry dies from massive stroke at 52

this Monday night, and to the outpouring of grief after the death of actor Luke Perry, days after suffering a massive stroke. Known for his roles on Beverly hills 90210 and more recently on riverdale, tonight, he is being remembered as a colleague, a friend, and he was so young. Just 52. Here's ABC's chief national correspondent Matt Gutman. Reporter: With that squint and those sideburns, Luke Perry defined cool for a generation of teens. I'm not in a good mood today. In fact, I'm feeling a little hostile. Reporter: As Dylan Mckay in "Beverly hills 90210," he was the heartthrob. A role that launched Perry's career. The stage, it's you and the audience. You have a direct connection to them. Reporter: Decades later, he was enjoying another hit, now playing Archie's dad on the cw show "Riverdale." I'm trying to build a safe life for you. Reporter: Drawing in a new generation of fans. Perry was too busy to join a revival of "90201," a reboot announced just last week. A day later, that call for help from the actor's home. Unit 102, rescue 78. Stroke. Reporter: Perry suffering a massive stroke at just 52 years old. Stroke is more common among the elderly but can occur at any age. 1 in 3 strokes occur in people younger than 65. Tonight, Luke Perry is being remembered by fellow actors. Molly Ringwald writing, "My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry." Friend Patricia Arquette calling Perry an, "Irreplaceable beautiful and kind human being, incredible friend and adoring father." David, when he died at this hospital, Luke Perry was surrounded by friends and family, including his daughter and his son. And tonight, his family is thanking everyone from around the world for their prayers and their support.

