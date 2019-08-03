Transcript for Man accused of holding a 13-year-old captive, reportedly apologizes in letter

Next tonight a major development in the abduction of Jayme Closs. Her alleged captor writing an apology letter and revealing details about his motive. Here's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, the man charged with holding 13-year-old Jayme Closs captive for 88 days after killing her parents saying he intends to plead guilty. In a handwritten letter from prison apparently answering questions from a reporter at Minneapolis station KARE, Jake Patterson writing -- "I want Jayme and her relatives to know that. Don't want them to worry about a trial." I have a young lady at my house right now and she says her name is Jayme Closs. Reporter: Jayme bravely escaping Patterson's rural cabin, later telling investigators she was barricaded under his bed for up to twelve hours at a time with no food or water. Asked why he did it, Patterson claiming, "This was mostly on impulse. I don't think like a serial killer." But police say the 21-year-old meticulously planned the home invasion. Patterson ending his letter with an apology. I'm sorry Jayme for everything. I know it doesn't mean much. Tom, the sheriff says he is aware of the letter but cannot comment on an active case. Patterson is charged with two counts of murder and kidnapping. Tom? Erielle reshef with that.

