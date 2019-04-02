Transcript for Man accused of killing police officer could face death penalty

??? To the index of other news tonight. And new details about a standoff outside Cincinnati that left a police officer dead. 23-year-old wade Winn appearing in court today after barricading himself in an apartment for 12 hours, at times livestreaming on Instagram. Prosecutors now say Winn faked suicide then opened fire when authorities attempted to enter the building to help him. 20-year veteran detective bill brewer was killed. A second officer was injured. That suspect could face the death penalty.

