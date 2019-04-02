Man accused of killing police officer could face death penalty

More
Wade Winn barricaded himself in an apartment for 12 hours before opening fire when police tried to help, authorities said.
0:26 | 02/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man accused of killing police officer could face death penalty
??? To the index of other news tonight. And new details about a standoff outside Cincinnati that left a police officer dead. 23-year-old wade Winn appearing in court today after barricading himself in an apartment for 12 hours, at times livestreaming on Instagram. Prosecutors now say Winn faked suicide then opened fire when authorities attempted to enter the building to help him. 20-year veteran detective bill brewer was killed. A second officer was injured. That suspect could face the death penalty.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60840994,"title":"Man accused of killing police officer could face death penalty","duration":"0:26","description":"Wade Winn barricaded himself in an apartment for 12 hours before opening fire when police tried to help, authorities said.","url":"/WNT/video/man-accused-killing-police-officer-face-death-penalty-60840994","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.