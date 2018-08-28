Man allegedly opens fire on 2 Kansas deputies and flees: Police

State troopers caught up with the suspect, who died after he was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
To be indexed to Kansas deputies were shot by a suspect who walked into the sheriff's office authorities see Jason wits and entered the Jewell county sheriff's office in Mankato Kansas. Asked to speak to a deputy and opened fire he took off men found having shot himself he later died both deputies are expected to be okay.

