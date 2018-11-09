Man allegedly plotted to 'kill all Jews' in condo fire: Authorities

More
Police said they found a storage room with containers of gasoline, sulfur powder and potassium nitrate.
1:41 | 09/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man allegedly plotted to 'kill all Jews' in condo fire: Authorities

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57755575,"title":"Man allegedly plotted to 'kill all Jews' in condo fire: Authorities","duration":"1:41","description":"Police said they found a storage room with containers of gasoline, sulfur powder and potassium nitrate.","url":"/WNT/video/man-allegedly-plotted-kill-jews-condo-fire-authorities-57755575","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.