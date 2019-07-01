Transcript for Man charged with killing father while he was camping with 2 daughters

If he is ultimately convicted, he faces up to five years in prison. David? Linzie, thank you. We're going to turn next to a mystery shooting of a father while his daughters were sleeping in a tent. The custody suspect is now in custody. ABC's kayna Whitworth with how they got him. Reporter: Tonight, this man accused in the series of campground shootings that killed a father of two young girls and terrorized a city. Anthony Rauda under restraints and a spit mask, in court last month, sentenced for a series of robberies. Police now connecting him to the shootings in malibu creek state park. He's charged with ten counts of attempted murder and one count of murder. He had a gun on him at the time. Reporter: In June, 35-year-old Tristan Beaudette was sleeping in this tent with his daughters when he was shot and killed in the middle of the night. His girls, uninjured. They understand daddy didn't wake up, and there was a lot of blood when they woke up with a loud noise. Reporter: A state of fear gripping the area in the two years those shootings took place. I just woke up to a stinging pain in my arm. I never used to think about humans as being part of the danger out there. Reporter: David, the campground here has been closed since that father's murder, and it remains so, despite the fact that they have the suspect in custody. He could face life in prison if convicted. David? Kayna Whitworth in California. Kayna, thank you. We're following that major

