Now Playing: 1 person killed, 1 injured in mountain lion attack in Washington state

Now Playing: Alaskan Camper Survives Brown Bear Attack

Now Playing: 2 families outraged after incident with service dog on flight

Now Playing: Man accused of driving his own car through his own restaurant

Now Playing: 1 man dead, 1 injured after mountain lion attack

Now Playing: Dangerous inmates escaped in South Carolina

Now Playing: Woman killed in mudslide in North Carolina

Now Playing: The first lava flows from Kilauea reaching Pacific

Now Playing: Texas official on school shooting: 'We cannot...say it's the gun - it's us as a nation'

Now Playing: Parent who lost child to school shooting says focus needs to be on 'prevention'

Now Playing: New details emerge on how the Texas school shooting was carried out

Now Playing: Workers left dangling after scaffold collapse in Atlanta

Now Playing: The moments from the Royal wedding

Now Playing: Explosion rocking a chemical plant near Houston

Now Playing: Alleged Santa Fe HS shooter charged with capital murder

Now Playing: New eruption from the summit of Kilauea puts dozens more homes in danger

Now Playing: Students wipe away tears as they return to Santa Fe High School

Now Playing: What we know about the Sante Fe High School alleged shooter