Man opens plane door, jumps onto taxiway

The United Express flight was forced to return to the gate after a passenger opened the door of the aircraft and jumped out.
0:20 | 06/26/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Man opens plane door, jumps onto taxiway
To be index now on a scary moment on the tarmac at LA acts. I would put yeah please call Lockport. And they'll tell. A man on board a united express flight opened the door to the aircraft and jumped out. Under the taxi way the plane's emergency slide at least partially deployed the man was arrested.

