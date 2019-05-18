Transcript for Man steals Florida Highway Patrol cruiser for a joyride

Next to the out of control joyride captured on police dashcam. The man had stolen an officer's patrol car leading authorities on a long, wild and dangerous chase. ABC's Diane Macedo with how it all ended. Reporter: It's a scene, worthy of a double take. Florida troopers pointed at their own cruiser, but the man inside is no cop. Police say the incident started Thursday afternoon when highway patrol tried to help 22-year-old Jame Jensen, found walking along the Florida turnpike shirtless and barefoot. After about 20 minutes, the suspect jumps into the patrol car. What are you doing? Hey. Where are you going? Hey. Reporter: Then as traffic forces him to stop, the officers approach, guns drawn, but as they try to open the car door, he takes off again, speeding down the shoulder until he's blocked by police cruisers. Still, he refuses to stop, instead turning around, crossing the divider and driving off in the opposite direction. He speeds past car after car, allegedly hitting 140 miles per hour before swerving to avoid police stop sticks. He seems to lose control, driving onto the grass and slamming into the guardrail, but this chase still isn't over. The suspect runs out of the car, over the guardrail, across the highway and disappears into the woods. Police finally arrested the suspect in the woods 15 minutes later. They then sent him to the hospital where they say he assaulted an officer. He was also already wanted in a carjacking the day before. So he's now facing an additional ten felony counts in this case. Tom? Ten felony counts. Diane, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.