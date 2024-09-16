Man suspected in Trump assassination attempt was charged with federal gun crimes

Investigators: Man suspected in apparent assassination attempt of former president Donald Trump was near golf course approximately 12 hours before Secret Service spotted rifle in bushes.

September 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live