24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Man who wore horns and face paint at Capitol riot pleads guilty

Jacob Chansley pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding before Congress. He&rsquo;s expected to be sentenced to up to four years in prison.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live