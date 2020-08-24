Transcript for Mandatory evacuations ordered along Gulf Coast ahead of two major storms

Good evening and it's great to start another week with all of you at home tonight. And the Republican national convention under way, news already this evening. But we're going to begin tonight with those two tropical storms bearing down on the U.S. One right after the other. Marco already delivering wind and rain tonight. Laura, not far behind. And expected to become a hurricane as that second system travels over the warm waters of the gulf. Laura's flood waters rushing through the streets of Haiti, killing at least five, causing flooding and rescues in the Dominican Republic. And in Puerto Rico tonight, knocking out power to some 200,000. Laura seen from the international space station tonight. You can see the size and scope of this system. There is a state of emergency at this hour. All of this, of course, right in the middle of a pandemic. We do have the new track this evening, right near New Orleans, and meteorologist rob Marciano leads us off from the storm zone. Reporter: Tonight, mandatory evacuations along the gulf coast as families brace for the one-two punch of two tropical systems. In grand isle, Louisiana, residents racing to board up and get out. A wall of sandbags now in place to protect the island. And then there is this wall. New since Katrina, just east of New Orleans, designed to keep any gulf surge out of the city. It is huge. 26 feet high and nearly two miles across. Oil and gas 2003s evacuating employees from offshore rigs and stopping production. The storms hitting in the middle of a pandemic. There's still an awful lot of covid out there that should influence everything that you Reporter: While Marco moves ashore, hurricane hunters are flying inside Laura, now near Cuba, targeting the warm waters of the gulf of Mexico, where it's likely to strengthen more. Laura bringing torrential rain and devastating flash flooding to the Dominican Republic. And in Puerto Rico, Laura knocking out power to more than 200,000 in the U.S. Territory. All right, one system right after the other. We see the dark skies behind you there, rob. You've got the latest track? Reporter: Yeah, we'll start with Marco, David, which is coming ashore across southeast Louisiana right now. We'll see the impacts of that get a little more intense over the next several hours. There are tornado watches that are posted until midnight for the Florida pan handle and parts of south Georgia. Tomorrow, it will dissipate quickly. Then, all eyes go to the larger winds areuiet there, water super warm. It is going to become a hurricane quickly. Might become a rapid intensify case, at least a cat 2, making landfall Wednesday night. Upper Texas coastline or parts of Louisiana where there are new hurricane watches just east of galveston, just west of Morgan city. Much of that will be hurricane warnings by this time tomorrow. David? All right, always about the temperature of those waters. Rob Marciano, thank you. And next tonight here, the

