Transcript for Manhunt expands for convict who escaped California prison

And the manhunt expanding for a California suspect who escaped prison and allegedly carjacked a vehicle. 21-year-old shalom Mendoza seen in a Home Depot parking lot near San Quentin state prison shortly after fleeing a work assignment outside the prison walls, demanding a victim's car. He said, I have a gun. Give me the key. If not, I'm going to kill you. I was scared to death. Reporter: Mendoza was serving a five-year sentence for a previous armed carjacking.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.