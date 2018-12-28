Manhunt expands for convict who escaped California prison

He was serving a five-year sentence when he fled a work assignment and allegedly stole a car, police said.
0:26 | 12/28/18

Transcript for Manhunt expands for convict who escaped California prison
And the manhunt expanding for a California suspect who escaped prison and allegedly carjacked a vehicle. 21-year-old shalom Mendoza seen in a Home Depot parking lot near San Quentin state prison shortly after fleeing a work assignment outside the prison walls, demanding a victim's car. He said, I have a gun. Give me the key. If not, I'm going to kill you. I was scared to death. Reporter: Mendoza was serving a five-year sentence for a previous armed carjacking.

