Transcript for A manhunt in Georgia continues for a man suspected of killing a police officer

Now to the manhunt outside Atlanta. A police officer is dead, fired at while responding to a suspicious vehicle. The car taking off. Tonight, the man authorities believe pulled the trigger remains at large. Here's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Police in Georgia are on the hunt tonight to find a man suspected of killing an officer outside of Atlanta. Antwan toney was murdered after responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle near a middle school. Police say the anonymous caller said individuals may have been smoking marijuana in a parked car. But when officer toney and his partner arrived, the suspects in the car allegedly opened fire, killg toney. The responding officers did in fact return fire, and one of the officers dragged officer toney away to cover. Reporter: After the shooting, police arrested 19-year-old Isaiah Pretlow, charging him with aggravated assault. But 18-yr-old tafahree Maynard is still on the run. Police say he faces charges of aggravated assault and felony murder. Tonight, officer toney's colleagues, friends, family are remembering him. He was a great person with a lot of heart. Reporter: This week would have been officer toney's third anniversary with the department. Tom? Stephanie, thank you. Next tonight, new footage

