Transcript for Manhunt underway for two armed alleged murderers

story in Nashville. City on edge tonight. The urnt manhunt at this hour for two murder suspects considered armed and dangerous. The police calling the suspects cold-blooded killers. Authorities believe the suspects may be linked to a violent and deadly crime spree. Reporter: Tonight, Nashville ce on an urgent manhunt for two armed and dangerous llers. Cold-bloodekillers who obviously have no respect whatsoever for the sanity of human life. Reporter: Ate of seemingly random shootings teorizing the city they were gunned down in the parking lot of an east Nashville bar aftea birthday celebration. Police say the assailants robbed them, then dumped their bengings in this alley. Auorities releasing this surveillance image. Now searching for this black Chevy Dan. At least four shootings in under two weeks. Investigators say all could be connected. It started August 8th, an unidentified woman robbed D shot in the back. Now paralyzed. Her husband a crew member from thonerepublic. The group posting this message on Twitter. What took place while we we on sge is an unspeakable act of violence. Reporter: August 14th, 31-year-old Kendall Smith is robbed and killed while waiting for the bus. Tonight, police on heightened alert, urging resints not to go out alone. Be very cognint of your surroundings. Witnesses all of those shootings gave a vague description of the suspect. And in a of those crimes, Tom, they said they saw a dark Chevy sen leaving the scene. All right, thanksmuch. Also bing tonight, the flash flood danger in the east at this hour. Possible thunderstorms from D.C. To philly,ew

