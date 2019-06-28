Transcript for Man's gift to help give more mobility to young son being shared with others

Finally tonight, America a toddler on the move doesn't sound so strange. But for this little boy, it's something to marvel. Nearly anywhere you go inside the Moreland family home in cental Missouri, you're bound to find little Brody coming in hot. Rolling, playing, even chasing after his cat Jill. Brody wasn't always a man on the move. For awhile there he spent so much of the day like this, on his belly unable to go anywhere. He was born with spina bifida and spinal cord atrophy, essentially paralyzed below the chest. When Brody was about eight months old, I overheard some other parents talking about how their kids just destroyed their house and got toys everywhere. It almost brought me to tears because for me Brody wasn't ever going to be able to do that, you know? Reporter: Brody's parents decided they weren't going to let life pass him by. His dad, Taylor, got to work. Completely self taught he started to design, build, and test a device he called "The frog." They felt Brody looked like a little frog when they put him in it. Brody leaped into the challenge. The frog was exactly what he need. Now he could reach for his toys, play in a makeshift fort, and cruise around the kitchen. He was able to do pretty much everything that any little boy that can crawl can do. It was life-changing for both him and us. Reporter: But the story doesn't end here. The frog is taking off. 20 families now have a model. This is max rockton, Illinois, like Brody, now exploring a world that is just within his reach. By now you probably have a good sense of the Moreland family,but it gets better. The couple is giving away the frogs for free. It changed their lives. They're hoping it changes more. If you want to help more kids get the frog, check out the go fund me page. We change morelands for sharing their story. Thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas. Good night.

